Home
→
Product
→
Kidovo
Kidovo
Interactive videos to make kids fall in love with learning
Kidovo is a personalized interactive video platform for kids ages 2-8. Find interactive content from SciShow Kids, Kiboomers & many more, with activities where children tap on the screen, respond with their voice, and even color on the screen.
Launched in
Android
Amazon
Parenting
+2 by
Kidovo
About this launch
Kidovo
Interactive videos to make kids fall in love with learning
Kidovo by
Kidovo
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Android
,
Amazon
,
Parenting
. Made by
Sameer Goyal
and
Rahul Bhatnagar
. Featured on July 21st, 2023.
Kidovo
is not rated yet. This is Kidovo's first launch.
27
4
-
-
