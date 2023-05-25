Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Kidgeni
Kidgeni

Kidgeni

AI art creator for kids

Free
Embed
Kidgeni: where mini Monets & pint-sized Picassos thrive! Empower your kids with AI to craft never-ending tales & wearable art like shirts, hoodies & more. Unleashing imagination is as simple as finger painting. Let your child's creativity soar!
Launched in
Art
Kids
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Kidgeni
Blackray
Blackray
Ad
The PM Supertools You Always Wanted
About this launch
Kidgeni
KidgeniAi art creator for kids
0
reviews
32
followers
Kidgeni by
Kidgeni
was hunted by
KP
in Art, Kids, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Matthew Lock
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Kidgeni
is not rated yet. This is Kidgeni's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-