Kidgeni
Kidgeni
AI art creator for kids
Kidgeni: where mini Monets & pint-sized Picassos thrive! Empower your kids with AI to craft never-ending tales & wearable art like shirts, hoodies & more. Unleashing imagination is as simple as finger painting. Let your child's creativity soar!
Launched in
Art
Kids
Artificial Intelligence
by
Kidgeni
Blackray
About this launch
Kidgeni
Ai art creator for kids
Kidgeni by
Kidgeni
was hunted by
KP
in
Art
,
Kids
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Matthew Lock
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Kidgeni
is not rated yet. This is Kidgeni's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
