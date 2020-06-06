Kickstart Side Hustle Newsletter

Discussion
Mike
Maker
Hi Hunters! I'm a 28 years old Digital Marketer. For years I have been following and collecting viral marketing case studies. Some time ago I had a thought, now would be a good time to share them. People might find many cases both informational and inspirational The 2020 year got really hard on many of us. During the last crisis (2008) many people have seen the opportunity to get creative. That's when many small and big businesses started. e.g. WhatsApp (2009), Venmo (2009), Groupon (2008), Uber (2009), Instagram (2010), and so on... I hope those case studies will help you in one way or another ;)
