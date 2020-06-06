  1. Home
  2.  → Kickstart Side Hustle Newsl...

Kickstart Side Hustle Newsletter

Dwarf-size newsletter with viral marketing case studies

Call me old fashioned, but sending whale-size emails, full of confusing, pseudo-informative content is CRAP!

What's SEXY is a weekly email with Danny DeVito-size viral, growth hack marketing case studies, containing: Strategies, Tools, and Psychology
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Mike
Mike
Maker
Hi Hunters! I'm a 28 years old Digital Marketer. For years I have been following and collecting viral marketing case studies. Some time ago I had a thought, now would be a good time to share them. People might find many cases both informational and inspirational The 2020 year got really hard on many of us. During the last crisis (2008) many people have seen the opportunity to get creative. That's when many small and big businesses started. e.g. WhatsApp (2009), Venmo (2009), Groupon (2008), Uber (2009), Instagram (2010), and so on... I hope those case studies will help you in one way or another ;)
UpvoteShare