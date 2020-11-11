  1. Home
Kickresume 3.0

Build resumes. Blow minds. Get hired. Fast and easy

Kickresume took 1000+ of your feedback posts to bring you their biggest redesign yet. Your favorite resume builder now includes a vastly improved typography, better UI, new templates, and more. Log in via Product Hunt to get 15 days of free Kickresume Premium.
New Kickresume: Your Resume Builder Just Got a Radical RedesignThe newest redesign of Kickresume has been out for about two weeks and it's glorious! We hope you'll like it as much as we do. After all, everything we do is to help you get hired a bit more easily. 😊 What has changed?
Ondrej ProstrednikMaker
Hi! The new templates look fantastic. Good job! Do you have any templates designed specifically for IT professionals? Some other resume builders can tell me what templates would be the best for my industry but I couldn’t find that anywhere in your app...
Peter Duris
Maker
@ondrej_prostrednik Thank you. I’m happy you like the new templates! Many of them were designed with specific jobs or industries in mind, but I feel like we need to communicate that more clearly. But to answer your question: We’re already working on improving the categorization and labeling of our templates so stay tuned. We’re taking our time because we want to do it right but it should go live soon.
Steph Nass
Functional nerd
Really cool product. Upvoted!
