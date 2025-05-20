Launches
Kibo UI
Kibo UI
Advanced, open-source components for shadcn/ui
Kibo UI is a custom registry of composable, accessible and open source components designed for use with shadcn/ui. They are designed to be fully composable so you can build, customize and extend them to your own needs.
Free
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
About this launch
Kibo UI
Advanced, open-source components for shadcn/ui
Kibo UI
Kibo UI
flo merian
Open Source
Developer Tools
GitHub
Hayden Bleasel
Featured on May 25th, 2025.
Kibo UI
is not rated yet. This is Kibo UI's first launch.