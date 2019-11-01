Keyword Planner ROI
Return on Investment inside Google Keyword Planner
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
David Adams
Maker
Hello Hunters! I'm stoked to launch my first product on Product Hunt, a time and money saving tool for Google's Keyword Planner. If you're familiar with the Keyword Planner you know that it shows cost and conversion value based on the keywords, max CPC, conversion rate, and value per conversion. Google leaves it up to you to determine if it's a good deal or not. They could easily show you the ROI in Keyword Planner but they don't...shocker. I made this to scratch my own itch. I thought it was a bit absurd that Google doesn't display ROI even though the inputs for calculating it are right there. Check out a gif of it in action on the website: https://KeywordPlannerROI.com I hope it helps you save time and money in your advertising endeavors. Cheers!
UpvoteShare