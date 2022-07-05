Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Keysho
Ranked #2 for today
Keysho
Add ⌘ + K to your React app in minutes
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Keysho is an easy way to integrate a lightweight omnibox search experience into your web application. Inspired by Notion, Linear, Ramp, and other industry leaders, Keysho aims to bring the ⌘ + K paradigm to websites across the internet. 🚀⚡️
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
+2 by
Keysho
Segment Startup Program
Ad
$50k credits to collect, clean & act on your customer data.
About this launch
Keysho
Add ⌘ + K to your React app in less than 5 minutes
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Keysho by
Keysho
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Aakash Adesara
. Featured on July 9th, 2022.
Keysho
is not rated yet. This is Keysho's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
5
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#118
Report