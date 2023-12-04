Products
This is the latest launch from Keyri
Keyri EchoGuard
Keyri EchoGuard
Simple, Secure, Cost Effective Phone Number Verification
Keyri EchoGuard enables companies to verify their users’ phone numbers without sending them a text message, creating an easy-to-use phone number verification method that is also phishing resistant and cost effective.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Security
by
Keyri
About this launch
Keyri
Risk-Based Authentication for Consumer Accounts
Keyri EchoGuard by
Keyri
was hunted by
Grant La Count
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Security
. Made by
Grant La Count
and
Zain Azeem
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
Keyri
is not rated yet. It first launched on August 17th, 2023.
Upvotes
5
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
