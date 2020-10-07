discussion
Hello Product Hunt! We are a team of developers and we’ve been quite fed up over the last few years with the amount of notifications we get on a daily basis from our tools and apps, and with the lack of clarity at our level when it comes to priorities, hot items, PRs to review, issues to close, follow ups etc. That’s why we created Keypup: a platform that works side by side with the tools a lot of us use (Github, Gitlab, Jira, Trello, ClickUp, and more to come!) and brings levels of automation regarding: - Your own activities as a developer: what is hot. What is coming up. What should I review? What is ready to merge or requires more work? Which PR is quick to review? - Your team’s activities: do we have stale PRs? Is a build broken? Who is reviewing my PR and where are they at? - Reporting: Custom reports & dynamic cross-app todo lists. How can I create dynamic reports to follow up on what I want? Our motto is to allow all developers to reclaim their own dev time by automating pesky tasks and housekeeping activities. We have a few hundreds developers using our platform to date and helping us shape the product, which is awesome! But at this stage, we would love to hear your thoughts about what we are making: yay or nay? Thanks in advance for your time reviewing Keypup and for sharing your thoughts. Any comment, suggestion or recommendation will be gold to us! Please feel free to leave a comment here or to send a mail to producthunt@keypup.io . Cheers, The Keypup team.
