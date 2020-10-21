discussion
Jack Rocco Marchese
MakerCreator of Keylitic.
Hey 👋 I'm Jack Marchese founder of Keylitic. Who is Keylitic? 👥 It feels appropriate to first thank my team for making this possible. While working on this project we hit many roadblocks from technical limitations to my sudden onset of debilitating chronic disease. Keylitic would not be possible without my amazing team and you can learn more about our story from our feature in SD Voyager Magazine below. http://sdvoyager.com/interview/m.... What is Keylitic? 📈 Keylitic is a curated database of trending product keywords. Updated weekly, we use retail websites and search engines to gather intelligence on what's trending with shoppers now and in the long-term. We have several product categories to choose from and as we grow we hope to make our database even more robust. We also do custom reporting and consulting for businesses who may need a deeper dive into additional countries and industries. Why we made Keylitic! 🏗 We made Keylitic out of necessity after realizing the current options to figure out what was hot with shoppers was incredibly limited. As an E-commerce store owner I would spend hours doing research on various paid and free tools but I could never view all relevant information in one place. How can you use Keylitic? 💡 Keylitic has several applications that our current customers use us for. ✅Product research so E-commerce sellers on platforms like Amazon, eBay, Shopify and more know what they should be selling ✅ Content creators such as YouTubers and bloggers looking for content ideas. ✅ SEO implications for product-focused blogs who want to release timely and relevant content ✅ Gain insights on product features and variations consumers care about for product development ✅ Competitive and market intelligence Launch Discount!💰 As a thank you to those who are interested in using Keylitic we have created a special coupon code exclusive to the Product Hunt community. This coupon is for a whopping 50% off and will expire on 10/28. Use code Phunt50 when you checkout! You can also join our Facebook group where we share trending products and topics with over 9,000 people just like yourselves! https://www.facebook.com/groups/... Thank you again to everyone who participated in our beta on Ship! My team and I would be happy to answer any questions you have! 😀
Timothy Arnold
UX Designer
This is great! Would you mind explaining more about how the custom reporting works since you don’t seem to have data on my industry?
Claude Caudle
Really like what I’m seeing. Question, can this help predict future trends as well or just show what’s trending right now?
Pavel Mazuelas 🔥Growth Manager at Lingbe
Really cool product! Perfect for drop shipping users ;)
