Keychron K8
A tenkeyless wireless mechanical keyboard
Discussion
🚀 Pierre-Henry Soria 🇦🇺
Hmm, should probably try it. Standard keyboards aren’t definitely perfect. I appreciate your initiative!
@phenrysay Thanks for supporting us :)
Absolutely love their keyboards! Easily the best thing I noticed when moving from using the keyboard on my Macbook Pro to my keychron keyboard was that there 0 readjustment to the layout and positioning of the keys which is what I was fearful about when purchasing a keyboard for my Macbook. I have actually already ordered this one as I don't have one spare in case something ever happens my first one (had for over a year now)
@markosullivan Thank you so much for your support, appreciate it.
I really love this idea and the keyboard looks really great. Any chance of a silent version? I can't stand the sound of the keys... :P
@yuzumetrix Hi, we don't have slient version now, but you may take this video for reference to see a user how to lower the sound with a foam: https://youtu.be/fvJ4AXRmWt4
@miguelsham1 Thank you. Fair enough, it is probably too much of an expectation to have a mechanical keyboard silent. I love the product tho, so good luck!