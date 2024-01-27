Products
Home
Product
Keycheck
Keycheck
Check keyboard shortcuts of 100+ apps
Check the availability of shortcuts for your app and seamlessly match them with any of 100+ supported apps. Keycheck.dev simplifies this process. Help your fellow developers by expanding the list and submitting shortcuts for your favorite apps
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
Developer Tools
Keycheck
About this launch
Keycheck
Check Keyboard Shortcuts of 100+ Apps
36
followers
Keycheck by
Keycheck
was hunted by
Peter Bokor
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Peter Bokor
and
Slavo Glinsky
. Featured on February 5th, 2024.
Keycheck
is not rated yet. This is Keycheck's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
