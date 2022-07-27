Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Keyboard Yoga
Ranked #17 for today
Keyboard Yoga
A different kind of typing trainer
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A typing trainer that emphasizes posture and mindfulness over words per minute. What does your body feel like when you're typing?
Launched in
Productivity
,
Hardware
,
Health
by
Keyboard Yoga
Flatfile
Ad
Intelligent data import, embedded right into your product
About this launch
Keyboard Yoga
A different kind of typing trainer
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Keyboard Yoga by
Keyboard Yoga
was hunted by
Erez Zukerman
in
Productivity
,
Hardware
,
Health
. Made by
Erez Zukerman
. Featured on July 28th, 2022.
Keyboard Yoga
is not rated yet. This is Keyboard Yoga's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#122
Report