  1. Home
  2.  → KeepSolid VPN Unlimited

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited

Encrypted, secure, private web connection for safe browsing

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is your all-in-one solution for protection which now offers a new cybersecurity feature - DNS Firewall. It brings an additional layer of online protection to the table by blocking malicious or suspicious traffic and inappropriate content.
Review Of KeepSolid Smart DNS - Latest Hacking NewsWhen the world is adamant to limit your internet freedom, one thing still respects your rights - a Smart DNS. It is a quick means of bypassing internet censorship and geo-restrictions without having to change your IP.
Get an Additional Layer of Security with KeepSolid VPN Unlimited and DNS Firewall - GBHackers On SecurityVPN services are one of the easiest ways to maintain your online privacy and security. For an extra layer of security, you can use a DNS Firewall alongside a VPN, helping you to block malicious websites from reaching your computer. This combination is offered by KeepSolid VPN Unlimited.
KeepSolid VPN Unlimited Adds DNS Firewall for Customers - The Mac ObserverKeepSolid's VPN Unlimited added a new feature for its customers. This DNS firewall can block domains associated with malware, porn, drugs and alcohol, gambling, games, and more. This benefit of KeepSolid DNS Firewall is closely connected with the previous one. If you don't open a malicious website, you won't get infected with malware.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Eugene Savilov
Maker
Hello, hunters! 👋 Meet our KeepSolid VPN Unlimited got a built-in DNS Firewall that helps to boost online protection are usually the first things users think to check when looking for a VPN service. Besides this, You get to enjoy the following perks of the service: • prevention of malware before it causes any damage; • filtering of traffic in real-time; • protection of all connected devices at once; • natural synergies with VPN Unlimited’s other security capabilities.
Upvote (3)Share