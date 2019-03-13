Keeple
Share your stuff with friends and earn some money
Share with friends and sell your rarely used stuff like laptop, camera, snowboard, pram, etc. You can also share books and even vinyl records! Here you can also earn some by lending own stuff.
Konstantin KonopkoMaker@konopkoman · Keeple founder, Android developer
Hi there! Keeple aims to make sharing of own stuff easier. And one important thing is to help you make consumption more rational and environment friendly. With Keeple app it's possible to find and rent stuff without any need to buy extra things at stores. Join eco friendly community and start sharing or renting stuff you don't use often. Keeple app allows you to see what stuff your Facebook friends and friends-of-friends have to share. This gives you unique opportunity to reach a huge second circle of friends to make safe and transparent transactions. One more notable thing is that Keeple app appears to be naturally unsupervised social network with no regulations for content to be shared. Only friends and friends-of-friends can see your items shared in your feed. However you can easily hide any annoying proposal.
Michael RumiantsauHunter@micrum · FriendlyData, Golden Kitty/Top 3 DevTool
