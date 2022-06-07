Products
Keep it Brief
Ranked #20 for today
Keep it Brief
A new approach to Q&A
Keep it Brief is a question and answer site. Unlike other Q&A sites, users don't post questions and then wait and hope for someone to answer. Instead, you post a question you already know an answer to and provide the answer right away.
Launched in
Writing
,
Community
by
Keep it Brief
About this launch
Keep it Brief by
Keep it Brief
was hunted by
PK Ampofo
in
Writing
,
Community
. Made by
PK Ampofo
. Featured on June 7th, 2022.
Keep it Brief
is not rated yet. This is Keep it Brief's first launch.
Upvotes 3
3
Comments 3
3
Daily rank #20
#20
Weekly rank #34
#34
