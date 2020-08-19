  1. Home
  2.  → Keeepr

Keeepr

App to keep you close to your partner, family, and friends.

The new relationship app offers users an easy way to remember important relationship dates, give thoughtful gifts, get exclusive relationship advice content, and easily discover, share and rate experiences and activities using Keeepr’s unique Relationship Recommendation Engine technology.
Can this new app save your relationship?One thing that working from home over the past few months taught us is that relationships matter. Some of us have been isolated with our loved ones, while others have been separated. Science has shown that those who have strong relationships are happier and tend to live longer.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Hubertus Crain
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Hubertus, the founder of Keeepr. Keeepr is the go-to app for people to become more thoughtful and engaged partners, close friends, and family members. In 2018 I experienced a crushing heartbreak due to my own neglect of my relationship. Only after it was over did I realize that prioritizing my career caused me to deprioritized my partner in so many ways. I looked everywhere for modern applications that would ensure the success of my next relationship and when I didn’t find any I created Keeepr. The main tools I felt I was lacking were 1) thoughtful ways to show my partner how much I loved her and 2) someone to remind me to make those thoughtful gestures. Keeepr does just that: it reminds you of important dates, gives you curated gifs or shared experience ideas and gives you exclusive relationship advice content from top relationship experts, therapists, and life coaches. Now in a healthy relationship, I’m so much happier knowing my partner is getting the attention she deserves. I just hope this app serves others in the same it has helped me. We would love it if some of you try us out 😊. Any feedback about UX designs, our curated gift & ideas recommendations and relationship articles are very welcome! If you have some great ideas for next functionalities let us know. We value your opinion. Thanks, Hubertus
UpvoteShare