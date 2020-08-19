discussion
Hey Product Hunt 👋 I’m Hubertus, the founder of Keeepr. Keeepr is the go-to app for people to become more thoughtful and engaged partners, close friends, and family members. In 2018 I experienced a crushing heartbreak due to my own neglect of my relationship. Only after it was over did I realize that prioritizing my career caused me to deprioritized my partner in so many ways. I looked everywhere for modern applications that would ensure the success of my next relationship and when I didn’t find any I created Keeepr. The main tools I felt I was lacking were 1) thoughtful ways to show my partner how much I loved her and 2) someone to remind me to make those thoughtful gestures. Keeepr does just that: it reminds you of important dates, gives you curated gifs or shared experience ideas and gives you exclusive relationship advice content from top relationship experts, therapists, and life coaches. Now in a healthy relationship, I’m so much happier knowing my partner is getting the attention she deserves. I just hope this app serves others in the same it has helped me. We would love it if some of you try us out 😊. Any feedback about UX designs, our curated gift & ideas recommendations and relationship articles are very welcome! If you have some great ideas for next functionalities let us know. We value your opinion. Thanks, Hubertus
