  1. Home
  2.  → KB Labs

KB Labs

Turn any idea Into a prototype

KB Labs breaks down apps down into "lego building blocks" and gets them built for a fair, transparent, component-by-component price. Our app lets you turn your idea into a shopping list of components that can then be spec'd and scoped out easily.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment