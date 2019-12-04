Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
KB Labs
KB Labs
Turn any idea Into a prototype
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
+ 1
KB Labs breaks down apps down into "lego building blocks" and gets them built for a fair, transparent, component-by-component price. Our app lets you turn your idea into a shopping list of components that can then be spec'd and scoped out easily.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send