Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
This is the latest launch from Lyzr
See Lyzr’s 5 previous launches
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Kathy
Kathy

Kathy

Your Autonomous AI Competitor Analyst

Payment Required
Kathy is an AI-powered autonomous competitor analyst that researches your competition in real time, delivers real-time insights, generates reports, and tailors strategies to your needs, seamlessly integrating with your tools and workflows.
Launched in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Business
 by
Lyzr
ShipAngular
ShipAngular
Ad
Your ShipFast Template, for Angular
About this launch
Lyzr
LyzrPrivate Agent SDKs to build Generative AI Applications
6reviews
612
followers
Kathy by
Lyzr
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Business. Made by
Jithin George
,
Sugoto Basu
and
Siva Surendira
. Featured on August 1st, 2024.
Lyzr
is rated 5/5 by 6 users. It first launched on July 24th, 2023.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-