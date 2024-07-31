Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Lyzr
See Lyzr’s 5 previous launches →
Home
Product
Kathy
Kathy
Your Autonomous AI Competitor Analyst
Visit
Upvote 17
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Kathy is an AI-powered autonomous competitor analyst that researches your competition in real time, delivers real-time insights, generates reports, and tailors strategies to your needs, seamlessly integrating with your tools and workflows.
Launched in
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence
Business
by
Lyzr
ShipAngular
Ad
Your ShipFast Template, for Angular
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Lyzr
Private Agent SDKs to build Generative AI Applications
6
reviews
612
followers
Follow for updates
Kathy by
Lyzr
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Analytics
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Business
. Made by
Jithin George
,
Sugoto Basu
and
Siva Surendira
. Featured on August 1st, 2024.
Lyzr
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on July 24th, 2023.
Upvotes
17
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report