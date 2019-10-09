Discussion
No reviews yet
Rahul Mohanachandran
Maker
Hello Hunters, We(my wife and me) went through a number of furniture website and store visits before we found our sofa. Our bookmark list was long and spent hours debating which sofa will be the right match for our living room. We created Kasera to solve just that, anyone looking for furniture can find products all retail brands and marketplaces in one platform. We are also creating contents and inspirations to help people to find the right furniture for the decor. We would love feedback so please give us your thoughts. - If you have bought furniture in the last 12 months or so would this have helped you? - Do you find the website easy to use on your device? - Or anything else you found interesting or missing on the website. Thanks in advance, Rahul
