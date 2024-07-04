Launches
Kasama
Track your IDE coding habits
Kasama is your fitness tracker, but for coding. Kasama is a plugin for JetBrains IDEs that helps you improving your coding habits by keeping an eye on your coding practices, such as coding sessions, testing habits, and many more.
Productivity
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Kasama
About this launch
Track your IDE coding habits
Kasama by
Productivity
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
Michael Hauck
. Featured on July 30th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Kasama's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
