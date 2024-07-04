Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Kasama
Kasama

Kasama

Track your IDE coding habits

Free
Kasama is your fitness tracker, but for coding. Kasama is a plugin for JetBrains IDEs that helps you improving your coding habits by keeping an eye on your coding practices, such as coding sessions, testing habits, and many more.
Launched in
Productivity
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
 by
Kasama
Dashwave 1.0
Dashwave 1.0
Ad
Fastest cloud dev environments for Android
About this launch
Kasama
KasamaTrack your IDE coding habits
0
reviews
24
followers
Kasama by
Kasama
was hunted by
Michael Hauck
in Productivity, Software Engineering, Developer Tools. Made by
Michael Hauck
. Featured on July 30th, 2024.
Kasama
is not rated yet. This is Kasama's first launch.
Upvotes
25
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-