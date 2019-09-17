Log InSign up
Karmic OSLO

A new modern electric bicycle from Karmic

A modern electric bicycle that shrinks your city and reduces your footprint. Step onto the future of personal mobility.
The Karmic Oslo is the electric love child of a bike and a scooterKarmic has been making electric bikes with mid-drive motors and bolt-on batteries for around four years. I haven't gotten a chance to test one yet, but they appear to be decent bikes with good specs aimed at city commuters.
Karmic's OSLO eBike Previews Micromobility's Second ChapterMicromobility has near-limitless opportunities to make the world a better place, but it's also ready to be jump-started into its second chapter. Will Karmic's OSLO do just that? Karmic Bikes Every once in a while, a product comes along that changes how we think about everything: the iPod, the VW Beetle, the Tesla Model S (yes, really).
Discussion
Tyler Hayes
Tyler Hayes
Hunter
I've been a biker for decades... but that's not why I posted this I posted this cuz I love getting around SF fast! As in: not waiting for busses or Ubers or sweating on my bike or standing on a scooter forever Karmic's new bike is 10/10 stylish. Like if Apple designed a bike And I can't wait for all the crazy new types of vehicles we're gonna get
Kevin Cheng
Kevin Cheng
I love my Karmic Køben and it's been my main bike for ages. When I saw this, I instantly knew it was the right evolution. No longer tied down to being a bike that happens to have power, it feels more like a new vehicle.
