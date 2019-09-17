Karmic OSLO

Karmic's OSLO eBike Previews Micromobility's Second Chapter Micromobility has near-limitless opportunities to make the world a better place, but it's also ready to be jump-started into its second chapter. Will Karmic's OSLO do just that? Karmic Bikes Every once in a while, a product comes along that changes how we think about everything: the iPod, the VW Beetle, the Tesla Model S (yes, really).