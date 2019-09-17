Karmic OSLO

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Tyler Hayes
Hunter
I've been a biker for decades... but that's not why I posted this I posted this cuz I love getting around SF fast! As in: not waiting for busses or Ubers or sweating on my bike or standing on a scooter forever Karmic's new bike is 10/10 stylish. Like if Apple designed a bike And I can't wait for all the crazy new types of vehicles we're gonna get
Upvote (1)Share
I love my Karmic Køben and it's been my main bike for ages. When I saw this, I instantly knew it was the right evolution. No longer tied down to being a bike that happens to have power, it feels more like a new vehicle.
UpvoteShare