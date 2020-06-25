Discussion
Hi all 👋🏻 Today, after a lengthy period of development, we present to you new Karma: peer recognition platform that brings true bonding to your team. The new version has Achievements, Team Rewards (Kickstarter-like campaigns), Automation and tons of other cool features. What is Karma? Nowadays, people often feel unappreciated at work. Karma is on the mission to end that. We simply help people to say ‘thank you’ more often and connect with each other. The native tool built for WFH. - Share micro-feedback instantly - Set real-life perks and rewards - Engage with your team and gain valuable insights - Analyse appreciation and praise activity through reports - Reinforce long-term vision and goals - Enable and propagate your company values 1,000+ teams who use Karma for daily appreciation, recognition and rewards. 100,000+ happy customers, 5M+ karma sent to date. 220 paying teams. Notable clients: VMWare, Twitter, Expedia, Toyota, Capgemini, SalesforceIQ, Deloitte Digital, Nintendo, AMD Team, Washington Post, SignalCo, Smartsheet, Red Hat, Inc., Walmart, BuzzFeed, Dropbox, PwC ICC, Hi5 Studios, TLC. Karma Pro requires a paid subscription and comes with a 30-day free trial. A free version is available too.
I'll admit it. I thought Karma was silly, and then I found myself paying attention to how I can better acknowledge my teammates and enjoyed when they did the same for me. Nice work, Stas.
@josephofiowa haha :) It can be playful and silly, and it can be strict and serious: companies and teams are like people, they are all different.
