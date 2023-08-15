Products
Karate - Test Automation Made Simple

Karate - Test Automation Made Simple

Open-source platform unifying API & UI test automation

Karate is the only open-source tool to combine API test-automation, API mocks, API performance-testing and UI automation into a single, unified framework.
API
Open Source
Developer Tools
Karate - Test Automation Made Simple
Karate - Test Automation Made Simple
Karate - Test Automation Made SimpleOpen-Source platform unifying API & UI test automation
Karate - Test Automation Made Simple by
Karate - Test Automation Made Simple
was hunted by
Kapil Bakshi
in API, Open Source, Developer Tools. Made by
Peter Thomas
. Featured on August 16th, 2023.
Karate - Test Automation Made Simple
is not rated yet. This is Karate - Test Automation Made Simple's first launch.
