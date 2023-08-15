Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Karate - Test Automation Made Simple
Karate - Test Automation Made Simple
Open-source platform unifying API & UI test automation
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Karate is the only open-source tool to combine API test-automation, API mocks, API performance-testing and UI automation into a single, unified framework.
Launched in
API
Open Source
Developer Tools
+1 by
Karate - Test Automation Made Simple
Backtrack 2.0
Ad
Record any meeting backwards & generate AI notes.
About this launch
Karate - Test Automation Made Simple
Open-Source platform unifying API & UI test automation
0
reviews
6
followers
Follow for updates
Karate - Test Automation Made Simple by
Karate - Test Automation Made Simple
was hunted by
Kapil Bakshi
in
API
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Peter Thomas
. Featured on August 16th, 2023.
Karate - Test Automation Made Simple
is not rated yet. This is Karate - Test Automation Made Simple's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report