Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Karate Math Dojo
Karate Math Dojo
Educational adventure game for learning math facts
Visit
Upvote 37
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Learn karate while practicing math facts, with this 2D-fighter style educational game. Progress from basic martial arts moves, to tournaments, fighting ninjas and saving your sensei from pirates, all while learning elementary K-5 math.
Launched in
Fighting Games
School
Online Learning
by
Karate Math Dojo
Authenticate.com
Ad
API & React app for ID Verification and Background Checks
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Firebase
3,381 upvotes
Karate Math Dojo uses FireBase for everything, from hosting, to auth, to the database.
Flutter
2,053 upvotes
Great for bringing the app to both iOS and Android.
Affinity
929 upvotes
This has been the best too for vector illustrations. Has fully replaced the Adobe suite for me.
About this launch
Karate Math Dojo
Educational adventure game for learning math facts
0
reviews
42
followers
Follow for updates
Karate Math Dojo by
Karate Math Dojo
was hunted by
Pangaea Learning
in
Fighting Games
,
School
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Pangaea Learning
. Featured on April 6th, 2024.
Karate Math Dojo
is not rated yet. This is Karate Math Dojo's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
11
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#139
Report