Kapwing Studio 2.0

Julia Enthoven
Hi Product Haunters 👽 -- Kapwing is back 👻 to introduce support for *real-time collaboration* on multimedia projects. With Studio 2.0, creators can make video slideshows and collages, animate, edit video, add music, caption, make ads and memes, design graphics and much more WITH teammates 👨👩👧👧 on different computers, at the same time. We also launched shared Workspaces, a platform for co-workers to share re-editable Kapwing projects. Creative teams and groups can join a shared Workspace to review, copy, edit, and download each others' projects. Great for: - 👨🏽🎓 Student group projects - 📱 Social media managers - 👩🏼🎨 Digital media VAs and their clients - 👩🏻💻 Remote teams - 🤳🏼 Influencers, content marketers, and small media teams Thanks so much for all the awesome support from the PH community over the last two years!! Hope you enjoy Studio 2.0 + Shared Workspaces, and let us know what you think 😻 #darkModeSinceDay1
