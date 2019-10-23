Log In
Kapwing Studio 2.0

Make multimedia together in real time

Real-time collaboration on video, image, and GIF projects. Free and in the browser.
Meme editor Kapwing grows 10X, raises $11MKapwing is a laymen's Adobe Creative Suite built for what people actually do on the internet: make memes and remix media. Need to resize a video? Add text or subtitles to a video? Trim or crop or loop or frame or rotate or soundtrack or... then you need Kapwing.
Introducing Studio 2.0 by Kapwing · Kapwing BlogKapwing's Studio is a free image, video and GIF editor designed for modern creators. People can do simple tasks quickly and make digital media to share, teach, or entertain others. We started two years ago with the goal of making multimedia storytelling as accessible, simple, and collaborative as other cloud-based software we love.
Hi Product Haunters 👽 -- Kapwing is back 👻 to introduce support for *real-time collaboration* on multimedia projects. With Studio 2.0, creators can make video slideshows and collages, animate, edit video, add music, caption, make ads and memes, design graphics and much more WITH teammates 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 on different computers, at the same time. We also launched shared Workspaces, a platform for co-workers to share re-editable Kapwing projects. Creative teams and groups can join a shared Workspace to review, copy, edit, and download each others' projects. Great for: - 👨🏽‍🎓 Student group projects - 📱 Social media managers - 👩🏼‍🎨 Digital media VAs and their clients - 👩🏻‍💻 Remote teams - 🤳🏼 Influencers, content marketers, and small media teams Thanks so much for all the awesome support from the PH community over the last two years!! Hope you enjoy Studio 2.0 + Shared Workspaces, and let us know what you think 😻 #darkModeSinceDay1
