Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
KapKap
KapKap
Dynamic subtitles video editor
Visit
Upvote 134
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
KapKap: Your AI-driven video studio app with dynamic subtitle animations, designed to boost viewer interaction. Create, edit, and share engaging talking videos easily, all from your phone. Unleash the power of interactive video content now!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
Photo editing
by
KapKap
Postman Recorder by DevTools
Ad
Export Postman APIs from browser
About this launch
KapKap
Dynamic Subtitles, Ultimate Talking Video Editor
0
reviews
101
followers
Follow for updates
KapKap by
KapKap
was hunted by
Shawn Pang
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Photo & Video
,
Photo editing
. Made by
Cara Qiu
,
Xiaoxiao-KapKap
and
Selma
. Featured on July 17th, 2024.
KapKap
is not rated yet. This is KapKap's first launch.
Upvotes
134
Comments
32
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report