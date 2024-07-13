Launches
KapKap

Dynamic subtitles video editor

KapKap: Your AI-driven video studio app with dynamic subtitle animations, designed to boost viewer interaction. Create, edit, and share engaging talking videos easily, all from your phone. Unleash the power of interactive video content now!
Artificial Intelligence
Photo & Video
Photo editing
KapKap
KapKapDynamic Subtitles, Ultimate Talking Video Editor
KapKap by
KapKap
Shawn Pang
in Artificial Intelligence, Photo & Video, Photo editing. Made by
Cara Qiu
Xiaoxiao-KapKap
Selma
. Featured on July 17th, 2024.
KapKap
is not rated yet. This is KapKap's first launch.
