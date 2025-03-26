Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Kanban Kanban
Kanban Kanban

Kanban Kanban

Kanbans within Kanbans, it’s Kanbanception!
Kanbans within Kanbans, it’s Kanbanception! A recursive Kanban system — think Russian dolls, where every card in a board opens into another board automatically. Currently just validating the idea - would you be interested in something like this?
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityTask Management

Meet the team

Kanban Kanban gallery image
Kanban Kanban gallery image
Kanban Kanban gallery image
Kanban Kanban gallery image
Kanban Kanban gallery image
Kanban Kanban gallery image
Explo
Explo
Ad
Create Customer Web Portals: Embedded Reports & Dashboards
About this launch
Kanban Kanban
Kanban Kanban
Kanbans within Kanbans, it’s Kanbanception!
55
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Kanban Kanban by
Kanban Kanban
was hunted by
S Singh
in Productivity, Task Management. Made by
S Singh
. Featured on March 27th, 2025.
Kanban Kanban
is not rated yet. This is Kanban Kanban's first launch.