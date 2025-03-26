Launches
Kanban Kanban
Kanban Kanban
Kanbans within Kanbans, it’s Kanbanception!
Visit
Upvote 55
Kanbans within Kanbans, it’s Kanbanception! A recursive Kanban system — think Russian dolls, where every card in a board opens into another board automatically. Currently just validating the idea - would you be interested in something like this?
Free
Launch tags:
Productivity
•
Task Management
Meet the team
About this launch
Kanban Kanban
Kanbans within Kanbans, it’s Kanbanception!
Follow
55
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Kanban Kanban by
Kanban Kanban
was hunted by
S Singh
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
S Singh
. Featured on March 27th, 2025.
Kanban Kanban
is not rated yet. This is Kanban Kanban's first launch.