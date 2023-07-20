Products
Home
→
Product
→
Kalygo
Kalygo
LLM-enhanced document collaboration tool
Visit
Upvote 42
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Upload data and leverage cutting edge software that includes customizable prompting, summarization across documents, and collaboration workflows.
Launched in
Productivity
User Experience
SaaS
by
Kalygo
The makers of Kalygo
About this launch
Kalygo
LLM-enhanced document collaboration tool
4
reviews
55
followers
Follow for updates
Kalygo by
Kalygo
was hunted by
Kalygo
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
SaaS
. Made by
Kalygo
,
Jacob
and
Matt Hughes
. Featured on July 31st, 2023.
Kalygo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. This is Kalygo's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report