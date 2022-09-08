Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Kalëndar
Ranked #16 for today
Kalëndar
The coolest 2023 brutalist, minimals calendar
Visit
Upvote 2
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A calendar with three styles ready to print out.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Printing
,
Design
by
Kalëndar
Secureframe
Ad
Automated security compliance for your business in weeks
About this launch
Kalëndar
Kalëndar, the coolest 2023 brutalist/minimals calendar.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Kalëndar by
Kalëndar
was hunted by
Michael Andreuzza
in
Productivity
,
Printing
,
Design
. Made by
Michael Andreuzza
. Featured on September 9th, 2022.
Kalëndar
is not rated yet. This is Kalëndar's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#138
Report