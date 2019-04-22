Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Kajabe

Kajabe

Video based fundraising pp

get it
Kajabe is a video based fundraising application that is designed to bring the story to life. Not only do you get to be a part of the journey with with video updates but you get to see the direct impact that donating can make.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
John Brummitt
John Brummitt
Makers
John Brummitt
John Brummitt
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
John Brummitt
John BrummittMaker@john_brummitt1
I worked on this application over the last year and it really is the best option out there for video based fundraising. Let me know what you think!
Upvote (1)·