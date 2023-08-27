Products
Home
→
Product
→
Kaizen Productivity System
Kaizen Productivity System
Japanese ideology to change for the better
Kaizen is a Japanese term that translates to "change for the better". The Kaizen productivity system focuses on making small, incremental improvements in processes, products, or services over time to achieve significant and lasting results.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Notion
by
Kaizen Productivity System
Japanese ideology to change for the better
26
followers
Follow for updates
Kaizen Productivity System by
Kaizen Productivity System
was hunted by
smoul
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
smoul
. Featured on August 30th, 2023.
Kaizen Productivity System
is not rated yet. This is Kaizen Productivity System's first launch.
Upvotes
26
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
