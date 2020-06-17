Discussion
Aditya Rao
Hi hunters! 👋 Kaapi is how remote teams build a feedback culture, all within Slack ❤️. It takes only 10 secs to install, and everything happens within Slack. Super easy!💥 Teams use Kaapi to get actionable insights like: - "Who's unhappy and demotivated? How can I help them?" 😓 - "Is someone not aligned on the goals?" 📈 - "How do we build a better and more inclusive culture?" 👥 Covid-19 gave a pretty cruel crash-course to the world on remote work, and we want to do our bit. By helping remote teams be happier and perform better, together 💪🏽
@adityarao310 This looks exactly like something our team has been looking for!
@adityarao310 Great product!
I have been using Kaapi for last 5 weeks. It has done wonders for me. I don't have to actively think about what my teammates are thinking. Kaapi takes away all my pain and solves the problems (morale, pulse of the team, and others) that I didn't know exited even!
Looks neat!! Need of the hour. All the best👏👏
Amazing tool. We really love it and use it a lot. Very helpful to know the team
An awesome idea and product. Surely will help make remote working an effective and a sustainable model in this 'go contactless' era and years to come. Great job. Good luck!
