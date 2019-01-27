Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Just the Beginning

Just the Beginning

A new podcast from Kickstarter talking about indie creators

get it

This is Just the Beginning, a new podcast from Kickstarter featuring stories about how independent creators bring their ideas to life.
Meet an engineer turning air pollution into ink, a married couple who invented a device that lets you sing like a robot, an artist touring the US in a mobile tattoo shop for women and more!

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
Makers
Nick Yulman
Nick Yulman
Adam J. Kurtz
Adam J. Kurtz
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community at Product Hunt & Feathrd
Love where Kickstarter is headed with this :)
Upvote (1)·