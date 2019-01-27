This is Just the Beginning, a new podcast from Kickstarter featuring stories about how independent creators bring their ideas to life.
Meet an engineer turning air pollution into ink, a married couple who invented a device that lets you sing like a robot, an artist touring the US in a mobile tattoo shop for women and more!
Amrith ShanbhagHunter@amrith · Community at Product Hunt & Feathrd
Love where Kickstarter is headed with this :)
