Just Focus

Simple website blocker for Chrome 🙅💻

#1 Product of the DayToday

Just Focus is a free chrome extension that helps you avoid distractions and enables you to focus on your real work. Simply add a website to your block list and hit "Start Focusing" –– you’ll increase your working efficiency and get more done.

We waste hours a day scrolling through social media. Just Focus helps you get your time back.

Jordan Gonen
Jordan GonenMaker@jrdngonen · trying my best.
Hey PH 👋 Focusing is hard!! Over the past week, Darshil, Maas, and I hacked together this dead-simple (completely free) chrome extension. Simply add a distracting website to your "Block List" and hit "Start Focusing" - you'll spend less time scrolling down social media feeds and more time getting work done. We found alternatives to be too bulky for our taste. We hope you will appreciate the simplicity and ease of use of our app. Let us know what you think! 😄 Also, shared some thoughts on https://hackernoon.com/the-best-...
Shani Mithani
Shani Mithani@shani_mithani
So cool!
