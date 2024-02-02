Products
Home
Product
Juno
Juno
A YouTube client for the Apple Vision Pro
Juno is an app for browsing the popular YouTube video streaming platform on Apple's latest and greatest device.
Launched in
Apple
by
Juno
About this launch
Juno
A YouTube client for the Apple Vision Pro
Juno by
Juno
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Apple
. Made by
Christian Selig
. Featured on February 2nd, 2024.
Juno
is not rated yet. This is Juno's first launch.
Upvotes 16
16
Comments 3
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
