This is the latest launch from June
See June’s 9 previous launches
The free and simple customer analytics

Free Options
June is the free and simple way to launch your product, understand your users and reduce churn. It comes with: 🏢 Company profiles 🪣 Advanced audiences 📈 Graphs with customers 🔌 CRM sync 🤖 Automation 👉 Get started for free on www.june.so
Launched in
Analytics
SaaS
Data & Analytics
 by
June
148reviews
1.4K
followers
was hunted by
Enzo Avigo (📊 june.so)
in Analytics, SaaS, Data & Analytics. Made by
Enzo Avigo (📊 june.so)
,
Daniel Beere
,
Ferruccio Balestreri
,
Alberto Incisa
,
Adis Banda
,
Vinayak Mehta
and
Leonardo Federico
. Featured on June 26th, 2024.
is rated 5/5 by 138 users. It first launched on February 24th, 2021.
33
4
