This is the latest launch from June
See June’s 7 previous launches →
June 3.0
Ranked #2 for today
June 3.0
A new way to do product analytics for B2B SaaS companies
Upvote 211
June 3.0 - The new way to do product analytics.
⚡️ Track the right metrics with zero setup
🏢 Optimized to measure companies
🔍 Zoom into your metrics
👉 Give it a try: http://june.so
Launched in
Web App
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
by
June
Emma
About this launch
June
The Simple Product Analytics App
June 3.0 by
June
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in
Web App
,
Analytics
,
SaaS
. Made by
Enzo Avigo (📊 june.so)
,
Ferruccio Balestreri
,
Vinayak Mehta
,
Alice Clavel
,
Adis Banda
,
Sergio Mattei
and
Daniel Beere
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
June
is rated
5/5 ★
by 106 users. It first launched on February 24th, 2021.
