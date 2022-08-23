Products
Jumpspeak™ Bites
Chatbot teaching you Spanish in 3 mins.
Get 3 minute Spanish lessons delivered to your Facebook Messenger, every week. Our chatbot lessons are interactive, fun, and effective.
Productivity
Languages
Online Learning
Jumpspeak
About this launch
Jumpspeak
Language immersion 24/7, at a fraction of the price
Jumpspeak™ Bites by
Jumpspeak
was hunted by
Sean Kim
Productivity
Languages
Online Learning
Sean Kim
. Featured on August 26th, 2022.
Jumpspeak
is rated
5/5 ★
by 19 users. It first launched on February 18th, 2022.
