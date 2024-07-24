Launches
Julienne
A Smarter Cookbook
Import and save recipes from any link, book, or video. We capture cooking steps, ingredients, and more in seconds. Need some inspiration? See trending recipes or chat with Julienne for special requests.
Cooking
Tech
Food & Drink
About this launch
A Smarter Cookbook
Julienne by
was hunted by
Regy Perlera
Cooking
Tech
Food & Drink
Regy Perlera
Komran Ghahremani
. Featured on July 25th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Julienne's first launch.
