Discussion
Ben Goldhaber
Maker
The fact of the matter is, it's super hard for esports fans to follow everything going across the industry, and even harder still to become an esports fan in the first place. You have to go to about 30 different community sites, subreddits, and Discord servers just to know when events are happening or find the brackets. And this problem is only getting worse as esports streams are no longer just on Twitch and are beginning to spread to YouTube, Mixer, and Facebook. Our mission with Juked is to solve this problem by putting EVERYTHING you need to follow discover/watch/enjoy esports in one place. We want to make it easier to enjoy esports, and are excited because we believe we've accomplished that goal in our beta! Of course, a long way to go to make it as good as it can be. We'd love to hear your thoughts on the product, so please criticize, ask, or suggest away!
