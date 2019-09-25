Log In
Juiced SCORPION - Moped Style E-Bike

Electrifying power and head-turning style.

Juiced SCORPION is aiming to revolutionize your ride with more power, speeed, and range.
✅ 52V battery
✅ 28 MPH
✅ up to 75 mile range.
We rode the Juiced Scorpion retro moped ebike, now available for $1299 pre-order - ElectrekThe Juiced Scorpion, one of our favorite, lust-worthy ebikes just went on sale at 9 am eastern time and we thought you should know about it. Particularly since I've been riding an "almost feature complete" prototype around town for the past week. The Scorpion, which is a full suspension electric moped/ebike hybrid with awesome retro ...
The Juiced Scorpion is a moped-like e-bike with buttery-smooth suspensionE-bikes can be roughly placed along two sides of a spectrum. On one end, you have models that are basically normal bicycles with motors, encouraging you to pedal while providing you with a boost when you need it. Others are more like modern mopeds, encouraging you to pump the throttle and cruise comfortably at city speeds.
The Juiced Scorpion blurs the line between e-bike and motorcycleSan Diego-based Juiced Bikes is building on its reputation for nostalgia-driven electric bikes with the release of its latest model, the Scorpion. Much like the company's Scrambler bikes, the Scorpion has a fat-tire, low-rider feel that is sure to appeal to fans of the 1970s-era taco minibikes.
