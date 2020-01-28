Discussion
Nik Sharma
Maker
Learn about JUDY: At last, today is the day we launch JUDY! Over a year ago, we set out with the mission to understand why American families were so vastly underprepared for emergencies. Through this journey, we've spoken to hundreds of people across the country and tapped some of the greatest minds in emergency management. We learned quickly that the act of purchasing an emergency kit is not enough. Without the knowledge and know-how of what to do in an emergency, you are not prepared. This is where JUDY comes in. Through hours of research and development, we created the first digitally connected emergency kit that provides you with the tips, reminders, and education to keep you prepared for any scenario. Here's how it works: HOW JUDY WORKS: 1. Log onto www.readyjudy.com 2. Enter your phone number, zip code, and household size. 3. JUDY identifies the types of emergencies you're most vulnerable based on where you live (ex: floods, wildfires, hurricanes). 4. JUDY sends you personalized videos, tips, reminders, and preparedness hacks. 5. JUDY is available 24/7 365 days a year to answer any of your preparedness questions. Text us!
