JSON Sharp

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
iamjithin
Maker
Maker | Tech Evangelist | Story Teller
🎈
Hello Product Hunters! 👋 We are very happy to launch JSONSharp on product hunt. 😱 ⚡️ We (me and @nithin_james1) are no different from most of those programmers who are strategically lazy. We want to automate and build things faster. So we took an initiative to build a tool that would help the developer community for solving interesting yet problem-solving ideas during the weekends and our free-hours while hustling through our day jobs. 💡 JSONSharp is a simple lightweight converter that enables lazy developers to easily convert JSON to C# Object Initializer Syntax. 🌱 This tool is mostly useful when you are sourcing data from JSON while trying to write unit tests, or adding seed data to the database through code first approach. We always wished for a simple converter that can help us to write unit tests and passing dummy values from a JSON or write seed data for our database migrations when we already have the values sitting in a JSON. We couldn't find any solution and stumbled upon a thread in Stackoverflow while doing a search. So we thought of making this for ourselves and anyone who might benefit from this. Currently, the tool provides the below options: 1. Choose a Naming Strategy - PascalCase, CamelCase, SnakeCase or None. 2. Add GUID Parse Syntax. 3. Provide a Root Class Name. 4. Specify Formatting for output. We'd love to hear your thoughts and feel free to drop in any questions! 🤗
Upvote (2)Share