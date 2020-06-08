JSON Master detects JSON responses in Chrome and converts them into a beautiful, lightweight interface that’s fun to use.
Understand API response structures in seconds.
Discussion
Mike Tromba
Maker
Hello PH - I built this tool to improve the lives of developers who work with JSON APIs. This tool is for you if: - You're a developer - You work with JSON APIs - You use Google Chrome After using it for a while, I find myself getting excited to see what each new JSON payload looks like. This tool has helped me visualize response structures and improved my productivity significantly when a) working with new APIs and b) building out my own. It's saved me time and made my experience of working with JSON APIs a lot more fun. Excited to share it with you! It's available for purchase today at https://jsonmaster.com
