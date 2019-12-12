Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
JoyDuo
JoyDuo
Ultra portable USB-C hub & stand for MacBook Pro
Mac
Productivity
+ 2
JoyDuo allows its two parts to be plugged on both sides of MacBook Pro to expand its connectivity while sturdily elevating it to a more comfortable height.
The connectors are hidden inside when interlocked and the ports behind when disengaged.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
15 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send