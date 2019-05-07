Journey Live

Interact live with your favorite meditation teachers who can guide your practice and answer your questions. Get realtime feedback, hear questions from other members of the community, and find out how you can bring more mindfulness into your everyday life.
Around the web
Journey launches its real-time group "Peloton For Meditation"Sitting silently with your eyes closed isn't fun but it's good for you...so you probably don't meditate as often as you'd like. In that sense it's quite similar to exercise. But people do show up when prodded by the urgency and peer pressure of scheduled group cycl...
TechCrunch
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Congratulations on the launch @stephen_sokoler and team, looks like a great app, love the idea of making the digital world of meditation more social and human
Upvote Share·