Journalizr
Journalizr
Your thoughts. Your words. Our writing.
The journalling app that writes for you. Never has it been so easy to start journalling. All you need is your voice and something to say. Journalizr will transcribe it for you and keep your thoughts stored in a personal digital journal.
Launched in
Writing
Meditation
by
Journalizr
Interactive
About this launch
Journalizr
Your thoughts. Your words. Our writing.
Journalizr by
Journalizr
was hunted by
Jack Christian
in
Writing
,
Meditation
. Made by
Jack Christian
. Featured on October 13th, 2024.
Journalizr
is not rated yet. This is Journalizr's first launch.
