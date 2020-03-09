Journalist Database

Ever Wondered What It's Like To Be In Prison? Visitors To A Venice Street Fair Got A Taste

VENICE (CBSLA) - Visitors to the First Friday Street Fair in Venice got a taste of prison life - literally. The Prison Food Pop-Up offered standard prison fare - including cheese sandwiches - and gave visitors a chance to speak with former inmate and entrepreneur Andrew Medal who said the event was a fun way to promote his new book and launch his new initiative, Street Smarter.