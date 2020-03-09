Log In
Database of 30k+ live TV & Radio Shows to cover your startup

Our broadcast journalist database is a database of 30k+ live TV and radio show reporters––complete with emails, phone numbers, beats, and locations to help you get press for your startup
Venice Pop-Up Invites Attendees To 'Eat Like An Inmate'Entrepreneur and former inmate Andrew Medal recently released a new book about life in prison in an attempt to lessen the stigma surrounding those who have served time and raise awareness of the need for prison reform.
Ever Wondered What It's Like To Be In Prison? Visitors To A Venice Street Fair Got A TasteVENICE (CBSLA) - Visitors to the First Friday Street Fair in Venice got a taste of prison life - literally. The Prison Food Pop-Up offered standard prison fare - including cheese sandwiches - and gave visitors a chance to speak with former inmate and entrepreneur Andrew Medal who said the event was a fun way to promote his new book and launch his new initiative, Street Smarter.
Take Your Company to the Next Level With These Tech TrendsAndrew Medal, angel investor and co-founder of Press Hunt, discusses how companies can implement technology to increase overall productivity and profitability.
Happy Tuesday PH! 🚀 Today we’re launching our broadcast journalist database: a database of 30k+ live TV & radio shows, stations, hosts, and producers complete with emails, phone numbers, and locations to help you get press coverage for your startup. We’ve categorized journalists based on their beats & topics, plus a “Press Hunt Score” that gives you an impression of how valuable a mention by the reporter is (based on their position, outlet, coverage, etc.) Getting featured on a live segment––besides getting you tons of targeted exposure in a specific area––can be used after the fact on your website and in marketing materials to give your startup/product/business/founders way more credibility 🌟 You can get started for free here at presshunt.co/signup, with paid plans starting at $69/mo. Use our code PRODUCTHUNT for 40% off forever 💕 Thanks for checking us out––we’ll be here all day answering questions here & on our live chat 👍 –– Matt, Aaron, & Andrew
