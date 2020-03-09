Discussion
Happy Tuesday PH! 🚀 Today we’re launching our broadcast journalist database: a database of 30k+ live TV & radio shows, stations, hosts, and producers complete with emails, phone numbers, and locations to help you get press coverage for your startup. We’ve categorized journalists based on their beats & topics, plus a “Press Hunt Score” that gives you an impression of how valuable a mention by the reporter is (based on their position, outlet, coverage, etc.) Getting featured on a live segment––besides getting you tons of targeted exposure in a specific area––can be used after the fact on your website and in marketing materials to give your startup/product/business/founders way more credibility 🌟 You can get started for free here at presshunt.co/signup, with paid plans starting at $69/mo. Use our code PRODUCTHUNT for 40% off forever 💕 Thanks for checking us out––we’ll be here all day answering questions here & on our live chat 👍 –– Matt, Aaron, & Andrew
