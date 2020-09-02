Journal 2.0 for iOS

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Nathan Baschez
HunterWorking for progress.
Congrats @samiur1204 and co on the launch of their iOS app!! I just hunted their desktop/web app last week, and it's awesome to see that they're already launching the iOS app. Makes it even easier to collect ideas and content and access all of that on the go (once we actually have somewhere to go again!). Check out the launch from last week here: https://www.producthunt.com/post...
Share
Upvote (7)
I've been using Journal (the Mac app and web app) since it was first released and the iOS version since it was in beta. As a writer, it's important for me to have a tool that allows me to collect and catalog different sources of data in a single and easily accessible location, especially in the research and development stage of the process. Links to maps, foreign names and their translations (for characters), facts about locations, and anything else I choose to include so that it is accessible from anywhere is critical. Journal does all that for me and so much more. If you're looking for an aggregation point for your important information that is both project-centric and multiplatform, I recommend you try out Journal.
Share
Upvote (6)
Thanks for hunting us @nbashaw! Hey again Product Hunters! 👋 The last couple weeks has been a whirlwind here at Journal. Last week, we launched Journal 2.0 for Desktop right here in Product Hunt. And this week, I'm incredibly proud to bring you the Journal 2.0 experience on iOS as well. And really, I've got to thank the rest of the Journal team for doing all the hard work: @aeisenberger, @mark_philpot, @mikael_carpenter, @gwendolyn_wahl, @mathieu_jobin, Tim Fahrenreich and Sean Hagstrom. Journal for iOS lets you access all your content on the go, quickly save an article or a podcast or take down a note so that you can keep your flow going.
Share
Upvote (5)
I was looking for something that was more user friendly and less overwhelming than evernote to track all the different parts of my life - to dos, freelancing, work projects, book progress, and Journal is a beautiful and really seamless way to do so.
Share
Upvote (4)
I’ve been using Journal for about half a year now. I loved it right away and have been using it everyday. With one click I can save links and emails in folders and go on with whatever I am doing. Before I used to save links as browser bookmark, emails in named folders, files in google doc and dropbox etc, notes in several different note apps etc. Now, all these different types of files can be saved in same space in Journal.
Share
Upvote (2)